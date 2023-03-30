The Ottawa Senators will host the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, March 30, with the Flyers having won four consecutive games.

Check out the Senators-Flyers matchup on ESPN+, TSN5, RDS2, and NBCS-PH.

Senators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN5, RDS2, and NBCS-PH

ESPN+, TSN5, RDS2, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Senators vs. Flyers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/12/2022 Flyers Senators 4-1 OTT 11/5/2022 Senators Flyers 2-1 PHI

Senators Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Senators are allowing 239 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th in league play.

The Senators' 234 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 20th in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Senators have gone 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Senators have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 32 goals over that stretch.

Senators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Tim Stützle 70 36 46 82 54 54 41.3% Brady Tkachuk 74 34 43 77 48 29 47.6% Claude Giroux 74 28 42 70 31 48 58.3% Alex DeBrincat 74 24 36 60 36 44 52.9% Drake Batherson 74 21 37 58 36 35 36.1%

Flyers Stats & Trends

The Flyers' total of 237 goals given up (3.2 per game) is 18th in the league.

With 196 goals (2.7 per game), the Flyers have the league's 30th-ranked offense.

In the last 10 contests, the Flyers have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Flyers have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that span.

Flyers Key Players