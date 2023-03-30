The Ottawa Senators will host the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, March 30, with the Flyers having won four consecutive games.

Senators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN5, RDS2, and NBCS-PH
  • Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Senators vs. Flyers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
11/12/2022 Flyers Senators 4-1 OTT
11/5/2022 Senators Flyers 2-1 PHI

Senators Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Senators are allowing 239 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th in league play.
  • The Senators' 234 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 20th in the league.
  • In their last 10 games, the Senators have gone 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Senators have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have totaled 32 goals over that stretch.

Senators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Tim Stützle 70 36 46 82 54 54 41.3%
Brady Tkachuk 74 34 43 77 48 29 47.6%
Claude Giroux 74 28 42 70 31 48 58.3%
Alex DeBrincat 74 24 36 60 36 44 52.9%
Drake Batherson 74 21 37 58 36 35 36.1%

Flyers Stats & Trends

  • The Flyers' total of 237 goals given up (3.2 per game) is 18th in the league.
  • With 196 goals (2.7 per game), the Flyers have the league's 30th-ranked offense.
  • In the last 10 contests, the Flyers have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Flyers have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that span.

Flyers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Travis Konecny 52 27 27 54 23 28 48.1%
Kevin Hayes 72 17 35 52 31 35 50.5%
Scott Laughton 69 18 23 41 38 33 46.8%
Owen Tippett 68 22 19 41 21 37 62.1%
Anthony DeAngelo 66 10 29 39 57 22 -

