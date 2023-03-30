How to Watch the Senators vs. Flyers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ottawa Senators will host the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, March 30, with the Flyers having won four consecutive games.
Check out the Senators-Flyers matchup on ESPN+, TSN5, RDS2, and NBCS-PH.
Senators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN5, RDS2, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
Senators vs. Flyers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/12/2022
|Flyers
|Senators
|4-1 OTT
|11/5/2022
|Senators
|Flyers
|2-1 PHI
Senators Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Senators are allowing 239 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th in league play.
- The Senators' 234 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 20th in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Senators have gone 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Senators have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 32 goals over that stretch.
Senators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tim Stützle
|70
|36
|46
|82
|54
|54
|41.3%
|Brady Tkachuk
|74
|34
|43
|77
|48
|29
|47.6%
|Claude Giroux
|74
|28
|42
|70
|31
|48
|58.3%
|Alex DeBrincat
|74
|24
|36
|60
|36
|44
|52.9%
|Drake Batherson
|74
|21
|37
|58
|36
|35
|36.1%
Flyers Stats & Trends
- The Flyers' total of 237 goals given up (3.2 per game) is 18th in the league.
- With 196 goals (2.7 per game), the Flyers have the league's 30th-ranked offense.
- In the last 10 contests, the Flyers have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Flyers have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that span.
Flyers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Travis Konecny
|52
|27
|27
|54
|23
|28
|48.1%
|Kevin Hayes
|72
|17
|35
|52
|31
|35
|50.5%
|Scott Laughton
|69
|18
|23
|41
|38
|33
|46.8%
|Owen Tippett
|68
|22
|19
|41
|21
|37
|62.1%
|Anthony DeAngelo
|66
|10
|29
|39
|57
|22
|-
