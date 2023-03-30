The Philadelphia Flyers (29-32-12) will aim to extend a four-game win streak when they square off against the Ottawa Senators (36-33-5) on the road on Thursday, March 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN5, RDS2, and NBCS-PH.

In the last 10 contests, the Senators have registered a 3-6-1 record after putting up 32 total goals (10 power-play goals on 35 power-play opportunities during that time, for a success rate of 28.6%). Their opponents have scored a combined 34 goals in those games.

Before watching this matchup, here is a peek at which club we predict will emerge with the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.

Senators vs. Flyers Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final score of Senators 4, Flyers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Senators (-170)

Senators (-170) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Senators (-1.5)

Senators Splits and Trends

The Senators have gone 7-5-12 in overtime games on their way to an overall record of 36-33-5.

Ottawa is 11-7-4 (26 points) in its 22 games decided by one goal.

In the 13 games this season the Senators scored only one goal, they lost every time.

Ottawa has taken nine points from the 12 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (4-7-1 record).

The Senators have scored more than two goals 45 times, and are 32-9-4 in those games (to record 68 points).

In the 26 games when Ottawa has scored a lone power-play goal, it picked up 31 points after finishing 14-9-3.

In the 41 games when it outshot its opponent, Ottawa is 24-16-1 (49 points).

The Senators have been outshot by opponents 32 times, and went 12-16-4 (28 points).

Senators Rank Senators AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 18th 3.16 Goals Scored 2.68 30th 18th 3.23 Goals Allowed 3.25 19th 8th 33.1 Shots 29.2 26th 22nd 31.9 Shots Allowed 31.4 19th 6th 24.6% Power Play % 15.4% 32nd 8th 82.3% Penalty Kill % 74.9% 25th

Senators vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN5, RDS2, and NBCS-PH

TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN5, RDS2, and NBCS-PH

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

