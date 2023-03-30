Senators vs. Flyers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 30
The Philadelphia Flyers (29-32-12) will aim to extend a four-game win streak when they square off against the Ottawa Senators (36-33-5) on the road on Thursday, March 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN5, RDS2, and NBCS-PH.
In the last 10 contests, the Senators have registered a 3-6-1 record after putting up 32 total goals (10 power-play goals on 35 power-play opportunities during that time, for a success rate of 28.6%). Their opponents have scored a combined 34 goals in those games.
Before watching this matchup, here is a peek at which club we predict will emerge with the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.
Senators vs. Flyers Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this game predicts a final score of Senators 4, Flyers 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Senators (-170)
- Total Pick: Under (6.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Senators (-1.5)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Senators Splits and Trends
- The Senators have gone 7-5-12 in overtime games on their way to an overall record of 36-33-5.
- Ottawa is 11-7-4 (26 points) in its 22 games decided by one goal.
- In the 13 games this season the Senators scored only one goal, they lost every time.
- Ottawa has taken nine points from the 12 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (4-7-1 record).
- The Senators have scored more than two goals 45 times, and are 32-9-4 in those games (to record 68 points).
- In the 26 games when Ottawa has scored a lone power-play goal, it picked up 31 points after finishing 14-9-3.
- In the 41 games when it outshot its opponent, Ottawa is 24-16-1 (49 points).
- The Senators have been outshot by opponents 32 times, and went 12-16-4 (28 points).
|Senators Rank
|Senators AVG
|Flyers AVG
|Flyers Rank
|18th
|3.16
|Goals Scored
|2.68
|30th
|18th
|3.23
|Goals Allowed
|3.25
|19th
|8th
|33.1
|Shots
|29.2
|26th
|22nd
|31.9
|Shots Allowed
|31.4
|19th
|6th
|24.6%
|Power Play %
|15.4%
|32nd
|8th
|82.3%
|Penalty Kill %
|74.9%
|25th
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Senators vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN5, RDS2, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.