The Ottawa Senators (36-33-5) host the Philadelphia Flyers (29-32-12, winners of four straight) at Canadian Tire Centre. The game on Thursday, March 30 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN5, RDS2, and NBCS-PH.

Senators vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, TSN5, RDS2, and NBCS-PH Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Senators (-150) Flyers (+130) 6.5

Senators Betting Insights

The Senators have won 62.5% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (20-12).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, Ottawa has gone 12-3 (winning 80.0%).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Senators a 60.0% chance to win.

In 36 of 74 matches this season, Ottawa and its opponent have combined to finish above 6.5 goals.

Senators vs. Flyers Rankings

Senators Total (Rank) Flyers Total (Rank) 234 (20th) Goals 196 (30th) 239 (19th) Goals Allowed 237 (18th) 68 (2nd) Power Play Goals 31 (32nd) 47 (16th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 53 (23rd)

Senators Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Ottawa hit the over five times.

The Senators and their opponents have averaged 6.8 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6.5 in this matchup.

In the past 10 games, the Senators have scored 0.1 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Senators offense's 234 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 20th in the league.

On defense, the Senators have given up 239 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th in NHL action.

Their goal differential (-5) ranks them 20th in the NHL.

