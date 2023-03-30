Senators vs. Flyers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ottawa Senators (36-33-5) host the Philadelphia Flyers (29-32-12, winners of four straight) at Canadian Tire Centre. The game on Thursday, March 30 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN5, RDS2, and NBCS-PH.
Senators vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN5, RDS2, and NBCS-PH
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Senators (-150)
|Flyers (+130)
|6.5
Senators Betting Insights
- The Senators have won 62.5% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (20-12).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, Ottawa has gone 12-3 (winning 80.0%).
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Senators a 60.0% chance to win.
- In 36 of 74 matches this season, Ottawa and its opponent have combined to finish above 6.5 goals.
Senators vs. Flyers Rankings
|Senators Total (Rank)
|Flyers Total (Rank)
|234 (20th)
|Goals
|196 (30th)
|239 (19th)
|Goals Allowed
|237 (18th)
|68 (2nd)
|Power Play Goals
|31 (32nd)
|47 (16th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|53 (23rd)
Senators Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Ottawa hit the over five times.
- The Senators and their opponents have averaged 6.8 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6.5 in this matchup.
- In the past 10 games, the Senators have scored 0.1 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Senators offense's 234 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 20th in the league.
- On defense, the Senators have given up 239 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th in NHL action.
- Their goal differential (-5) ranks them 20th in the NHL.
