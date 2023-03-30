Thursday's game features the New York Yankees (0-0) and the San Francisco Giants (0-0) matching up at Yankee Stadium (on March 30) at 1:05 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-3 win for the Yankees.

The Yankees will call on Gerrit Cole versus the Giants and Logan Webb.

Yankees vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

Yankees vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Yankees 6, Giants 3.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

Last season, the Yankees were favored 148 times and won 92, or 62.2%, of those games.

New York had a record of 45-17, a 72.6% win rate, when it was favored by -185 or more by sportsbooks last season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York was among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 807 total runs last season.

The Yankees had the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.31).

Yankees Schedule