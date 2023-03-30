The New York Yankees (4-2) currently have nine players that have landed on the injured list. The club's upcoming game against the Baltimore Orioles (3-3) is set for Friday, April 7 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards at 3:05 PM ET.

Rep your team with officially licensed Yankees gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Yankees Injuries

Name Status Injury 2023 Stats Josh Donaldson Day-to-day Hamstring .125 / .176 / .313, 1 HR, 1 RBI Tommy Kahnle 15 Day Injury List Biceps - Luis Severino 15 Day Injury List Lat - Harrison Bader 10 Day Injury List Oblique - Scott Effross 60 Day Injury List Elbow - Frankie Montás 60 Day Injury List Shoulder - Carlos Rodón 15 Day Injury List Forearm - Ben Rortvedt 10 Day Injury List Shoulder - Luis Gil 60 Day Injury List Elbow - Lou Trivino 15 Day Injury List Elbow -

Join FanDuel and get the best new user offer, then build your first lineup and try to win cash prizes!

Yankees Next Game

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 3:05 PM

3:05 PM Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Run Line Total Runs Yankees -130 +110 NYY -1.5 8.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees vs. Phillies Player Performance - April 5

The Yankees are back in action after taking down the Phillies by a score of 4-2 on Wednesday. In the win, they outhit Philadelphia 9-5.

Name Position Game Stats Gerrit Cole SP 6 1/3 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 8 K, 3 BB Gleyber Torres 2B 3-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI Jose Trevino C 1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI Oswaldo Cabrera LF 1-for-3, BB, 2B Aaron Judge CF 1-for-3, BB DJ LeMahieu 2B 1-for-3, BB, 2B

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.