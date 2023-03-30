The New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants will play on Opening Day at Yankee Stadium at 1:05 PM ET, with Gerrit Cole and Logan Webb the starting pitchers.

Yankees vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The New York Yankees hit a league-leading 254 home runs last season, averaging 1.6 per game.

Last year the Yankees ranked fourth in MLB with a .426 slugging percentage.

New York went 38-18 in games last season when it drew five or more walks.

San Francisco scored 716 runs (4.4 per game) last season, which ranked 11th in MLB.

Last year the Yankees' .324 on-base percentage was fifth-best in MLB.

New York struck out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-best in MLB.

New York's pitchers had a combined ERA of 3.31 last year, third-best in baseball.

The Yankees had a combined WHIP of just 1.119 as a pitching staff, which was the third-best in baseball last season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Cole will make his first start of the season for the Yankees.

The 32-year-old right-hander started and threw five innings in his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 22 against the Houston Astros.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Giants - Home Gerrit Cole Logan Webb 4/1/2023 Giants - Home Clarke Schmidt Alex Cobb 4/2/2023 Giants - Home Domingo Germán - 4/3/2023 Phillies - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Taijuan Walker 4/4/2023 Phillies - Home - Matt Strahm 4/5/2023 Phillies - Home - -

