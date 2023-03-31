The Toronto Raptors (38-38) are underdogs (by 5.5 points) to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (50-26) on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Raptors vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH and SportsNet

NBCS-PH and SportsNet Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Raptors vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 116 - Raptors 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Raptors vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (- 5.5)

76ers (- 5.5) Pick OU: Over (224.5)



The Raptors (38-36-2 ATS) have covered the spread 59.2% of the time, 9.2% less often than the 76ers (45-31-0) this year.

Philadelphia (13-13) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 5.5 points or more this season (50%) than Toronto (4-2) does as a 5.5+-point underdog (66.7%).

Both Philadelphia and Toronto games have gone over the total 52.6% of the time this season.

The 76ers have a .736 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (39-14) this season, higher than the .333 winning percentage for the Raptors as a moneyline underdog (10-20).

Raptors Performance Insights

On offense, Toronto is the 23rd-ranked squad in the league (112.9 points per game). On defense, it is fourth-best (111.6 points allowed per game).

This season the Raptors are ranked 24th in the NBA in assists at 23.7 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Raptors are 24th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.8). They are third-worst in 3-point percentage at 33.7%.

Toronto attempts 64.8% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 35.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74% of Toronto's buckets are 2-pointers, and 26% are 3-pointers.

