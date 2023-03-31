Raptors vs. 76ers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Toronto Raptors (38-38) are underdogs (by 5.5 points) to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (50-26) on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Raptors vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH and SportsNet
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Raptors vs. 76ers Score Prediction
- Prediction: 76ers 116 - Raptors 109
Spread & Total Prediction for Raptors vs. 76ers
- Pick ATS: 76ers (- 5.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (224.5)
- The Raptors (38-36-2 ATS) have covered the spread 59.2% of the time, 9.2% less often than the 76ers (45-31-0) this year.
- Philadelphia (13-13) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 5.5 points or more this season (50%) than Toronto (4-2) does as a 5.5+-point underdog (66.7%).
- Both Philadelphia and Toronto games have gone over the total 52.6% of the time this season.
- The 76ers have a .736 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (39-14) this season, higher than the .333 winning percentage for the Raptors as a moneyline underdog (10-20).
Raptors Performance Insights
- On offense, Toronto is the 23rd-ranked squad in the league (112.9 points per game). On defense, it is fourth-best (111.6 points allowed per game).
- This season the Raptors are ranked 24th in the NBA in assists at 23.7 per game.
- Beyond the arc, the Raptors are 24th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.8). They are third-worst in 3-point percentage at 33.7%.
- Toronto attempts 64.8% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 35.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74% of Toronto's buckets are 2-pointers, and 26% are 3-pointers.
