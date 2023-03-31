The Toronto Raptors, Fred VanVleet included, match up versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

VanVleet, in his last appearance, had 12 points, six assists and two steals in a 106-92 win over the Heat.

In this article, we look at VanVleet's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Fred VanVleet Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 19.7 21.3 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 3.5 Assists 7.5 7.0 7.8 PRA 29.5 30.8 32.6 PR 22.5 23.8 24.8 3PM 2.5 3.1 3.5



Fred VanVleet Insights vs. the 76ers

VanVleet is responsible for taking 15.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.3 per game.

VanVleet is averaging 8.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 23.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Raptors rank 25th in possessions per game with 100.8. His opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.7 possessions per contest.

Conceding 110.5 points per game, the 76ers are the third-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The 76ers allow 41.2 rebounds per game, ranking third in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the 76ers have given up 23.8 per contest, sixth in the NBA.

Giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the 76ers are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Fred VanVleet vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2022 41 9 6 3 2 1 0 10/28/2022 34 1 3 5 0 0 1 10/26/2022 39 15 6 8 2 3 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.