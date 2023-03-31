Jakob Poeltl plus his Toronto Raptors teammates face off versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Poeltl, in his last action, had two points and 10 rebounds in a 106-92 win over the Heat.

In this piece we'll examine Poeltl's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Jakob Poeltl Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.7 12.8 Rebounds 8.5 9.2 10.2 Assists -- 2.8 2.1 PRA 23.5 24.7 25.1 PR 20.5 21.9 23



Jakob Poeltl Insights vs. the 76ers

The Raptors rank 25th in possessions per game with 100.8. His opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the 76ers have conceded 110.5 points per game, which is third-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the 76ers are third in the NBA, conceding 41.2 rebounds per game.

The 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the league, giving up 23.8 assists per game.

Jakob Poeltl vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/3/2023 24 16 10 5 0 0 0 10/22/2022 27 13 11 3 0 1 0

