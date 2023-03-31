The Toronto Raptors, OG Anunoby included, take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 106-92 win over the Heat (his previous game) Anunoby put up 22 points and five assists.

Below we will look at Anunoby's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

OG Anunoby Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 16.9 20.2 Rebounds 4.5 5.1 3.8 Assists -- 1.9 1.6 PRA 21.5 23.9 25.6 PR 19.5 22 24 3PM 2.5 2.1 3.3



OG Anunoby Insights vs. the 76ers

Anunoby has taken 13.2 shots per game this season and made 6.3 per game, which account for 11.8% and 12.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 5.4 threes per game, or 13.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Raptors rank 25th in possessions per game with 100.8. His opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.7 possessions per contest.

Giving up 110.5 points per game, the 76ers are the third-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The 76ers concede 41.2 rebounds per game, ranking third in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the 76ers have given up 23.8 per game, sixth in the NBA.

The 76ers are the fifth-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game.

OG Anunoby vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2022 40 13 4 3 3 1 2 10/28/2022 36 19 9 2 2 1 2 10/26/2022 34 15 2 1 1 0 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.