Pascal Siakam and the rest of the Toronto Raptors will be facing off versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Siakam tallied 26 points, nine rebounds and five assists in his previous game, which ended in a 106-92 win against the Heat.

Now let's dig into Siakam's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Pascal Siakam Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 24.3 21.7 Rebounds 7.5 7.8 8.9 Assists 4.5 5.9 5.5 PRA 34.5 38 36.1 PR 29.5 32.1 30.6 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Pascal Siakam's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Pascal Siakam Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Pascal Siakam has made 8.8 field goals per game, which adds up to 18.4% of his team's total makes.

Siakam is averaging 4.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Siakam's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.7 possessions per game, while his Raptors rank 25th in possessions per game with 100.8.

The 76ers give up 110.5 points per game, third-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the 76ers are ranked third in the NBA, giving up 41.2 rebounds per game.

The 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the league, allowing 23.8 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers are fifth in the NBA, giving up 11.6 makes per contest.

Pascal Siakam vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2022 48 38 15 6 3 0 1 10/28/2022 36 26 10 6 1 0 0 10/26/2022 38 20 5 13 4 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Siakam or any of his Raptors teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.