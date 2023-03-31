The Toronto Raptors (38-38), on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET, will attempt to break a four-game road losing skid at the Philadelphia 76ers (50-26).

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the 76ers vs. Raptors matchup in this article.

Raptors vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH and SportsNet

NBCS-PH and SportsNet Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Raptors vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Raptors vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers outscore opponents by 4.7 points per game (scoring 115.2 points per game to rank 14th in the league while giving up 110.5 per outing to rank third in the NBA) and have a +352 scoring differential overall.

The Raptors have a +95 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.3 points per game. They're putting up 112.9 points per game, 23rd in the league, and are giving up 111.6 per contest to rank fourth in the NBA.

These teams score 228.1 points per game combined, 4.1 more than this game's total.

These teams allow 222.1 points per game combined, 1.9 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Philadelphia has put together a 45-31-0 ATS record so far this year.

Toronto has won 38 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 38 times.

Raptors Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Pascal Siakam 21.5 -110 24.3 Fred VanVleet 19.5 -105 19.7 Scottie Barnes 15.5 -110 15.5 OG Anunoby 15.5 -105 16.9 Jakob Poeltl 12.5 +100 12.7

Raptors and 76ers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Raptors +25000 +7000 +110 76ers +1100 +475 -20000

