The Toronto Raptors (38-38) are underdogs (by 5.5 points) to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (50-26) on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 224.5.

Raptors vs. 76ers Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: NBCS-PH and SportsNet
Favorite Spread Over/Under
76ers -5.5 224.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Raptors Betting Records & Stats

  • Toronto has combined with its opponents to score more than 224.5 points in 41 of 76 games this season.
  • The average over/under for Toronto's outings this season is 224.5, the same as this game's point total.
  • Toronto is 40-36-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Raptors have come away with 10 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Toronto has not won as an underdog of +190 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Toronto has a 34.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Raptors vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

76ers vs Raptors Total Facts
Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
76ers 42 55.3% 115.2 228.1 110.5 222.1 224.0
Raptors 41 53.9% 112.9 228.1 111.6 222.1 223.9

Additional Raptors Insights & Trends

  • Toronto has gone 6-4 in its past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Raptors have hit the over five times.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Toronto has a better winning percentage at home (.625, 25-15-0 record) than away (.417, 15-21-0).
  • The Raptors score only 2.4 more points per game (112.9) than the 76ers give up to opponents (110.5).
  • Toronto is 29-16 against the spread and 30-15 overall when it scores more than 110.5 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Raptors vs. 76ers Betting Splits

76ers and Raptors Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
76ers 45-31 13-14 43-33
Raptors 40-36 4-2 41-35

Raptors vs. 76ers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
76ers Raptors
115.2
Points Scored (PG)
 112.9
14
NBA Rank (PPG)
 23
34-13
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 29-16
40-7
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 30-15
110.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.6
3
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 4
35-11
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 34-16
36-10
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 34-16

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.