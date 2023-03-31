The Toronto Raptors (38-38) are underdogs (by 5.5 points) to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (50-26) on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 224.5.

Raptors vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBCS-PH and SportsNet

Favorite Spread Over/Under 76ers -5.5 224.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Raptors Betting Records & Stats

Toronto has combined with its opponents to score more than 224.5 points in 41 of 76 games this season.

The average over/under for Toronto's outings this season is 224.5, the same as this game's point total.

Toronto is 40-36-0 against the spread this year.

The Raptors have come away with 10 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Toronto has not won as an underdog of +190 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Toronto has a 34.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Raptors vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

76ers vs Raptors Total Facts Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total 76ers 42 55.3% 115.2 228.1 110.5 222.1 224.0 Raptors 41 53.9% 112.9 228.1 111.6 222.1 223.9

Additional Raptors Insights & Trends

Toronto has gone 6-4 in its past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Raptors have hit the over five times.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Toronto has a better winning percentage at home (.625, 25-15-0 record) than away (.417, 15-21-0).

The Raptors score only 2.4 more points per game (112.9) than the 76ers give up to opponents (110.5).

Toronto is 29-16 against the spread and 30-15 overall when it scores more than 110.5 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Raptors vs. 76ers Betting Splits

76ers and Raptors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) 76ers 45-31 13-14 43-33 Raptors 40-36 4-2 41-35

Raptors vs. 76ers Point Insights

Scoring Insights 76ers Raptors 115.2 Points Scored (PG) 112.9 14 NBA Rank (PPG) 23 34-13 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 29-16 40-7 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 30-15 110.5 Points Allowed (PG) 111.6 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 4 35-11 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 34-16 36-10 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 34-16

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.