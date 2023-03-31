Raptors vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Toronto Raptors (38-38) are underdogs (by 5.5 points) to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (50-26) on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 224.5.
Raptors vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBCS-PH and SportsNet
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|76ers
|-5.5
|224.5
Raptors Betting Records & Stats
- Toronto has combined with its opponents to score more than 224.5 points in 41 of 76 games this season.
- The average over/under for Toronto's outings this season is 224.5, the same as this game's point total.
- Toronto is 40-36-0 against the spread this year.
- The Raptors have come away with 10 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Toronto has not won as an underdog of +190 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Toronto has a 34.5% chance of walking away with the win.
Raptors vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|76ers
|42
|55.3%
|115.2
|228.1
|110.5
|222.1
|224.0
|Raptors
|41
|53.9%
|112.9
|228.1
|111.6
|222.1
|223.9
Additional Raptors Insights & Trends
- Toronto has gone 6-4 in its past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Raptors have hit the over five times.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Toronto has a better winning percentage at home (.625, 25-15-0 record) than away (.417, 15-21-0).
- The Raptors score only 2.4 more points per game (112.9) than the 76ers give up to opponents (110.5).
- Toronto is 29-16 against the spread and 30-15 overall when it scores more than 110.5 points.
Raptors vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|76ers
|45-31
|13-14
|43-33
|Raptors
|40-36
|4-2
|41-35
Raptors vs. 76ers Point Insights
|76ers
|Raptors
|115.2
|112.9
|14
|23
|34-13
|29-16
|40-7
|30-15
|110.5
|111.6
|3
|4
|35-11
|34-16
|36-10
|34-16
