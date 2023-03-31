The Toronto Raptors (38-38) have five players on the injury report for their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers (50-26) at Wells Fargo Center on Friday, March 31 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Raptors are coming off of a 106-92 victory over the Heat in their most recent outing on Tuesday. Pascal Siakam's team-leading 26 points paced the Raptors in the win.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Will Barton SG Questionable Ankle 6.6 2.4 2.1 Otto Porter Jr. SF Out For Season Foot 5.5 2.4 1.0 Gary Trent Jr. SG Questionable Elbow 17.7 2.7 1.6 Dalano Banton PG Questionable Thumb 4.4 1.3 1.1 Joe Wieskamp SF Questionable Hamstring 1.8 0.4 0.2

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: Tobias Harris: Questionable (Illness)

Raptors vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBCS-PH and SportsNet

Raptors Season Insights

The Raptors' 112.9 points per game are only 2.4 more points than the 110.5 the 76ers allow to opponents.

Toronto is 30-15 when it scores more than 110.5 points.

While the Raptors are posting 112.9 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their past 10 games, producing 115.0 a contest.

Toronto knocks down 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league) while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc (28th in NBA). It is making 1.4 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 12.2 per game at 37.5%.

The Raptors' 112.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 17th in the NBA, and the 111.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 13th in the league.

Raptors vs. 76ers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total 76ers -5 224

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.