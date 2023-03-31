How to Watch the Raptors vs. 76ers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Toronto Raptors (38-38) aim to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (50-26) on March 31, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The contest airs on NBCS-PH and SportsNet.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the 76ers and Raptors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Raptors vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Watch 76ers vs. Raptors with fuboTV
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Raptors Stats Insights
- Toronto has compiled a 20-9 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47% from the field.
- The Raptors are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 27th.
- The Raptors score just 2.4 more points per game (112.9) than the 76ers give up to opponents (110.5).
- Toronto has put together a 30-15 record in games it scores more than 110.5 points.
Raptors Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 the Raptors are averaging more points at home (114.2 per game) than on the road (111.4). And they are allowing less at home (109.9) than on the road (113.6).
- Toronto is allowing fewer points at home (109.9 per game) than away (113.6).
- This season the Raptors are averaging fewer assists at home (23.6 per game) than on the road (23.8).
Raptors Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Will Barton
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Otto Porter Jr.
|Out For Season
|Foot
|Gary Trent Jr.
|Questionable
|Elbow
|Dalano Banton
|Questionable
|Thumb
|Joe Wieskamp
|Questionable
|Hamstring
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.