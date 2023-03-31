The Toronto Raptors (38-38) aim to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (50-26) on March 31, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The contest airs on NBCS-PH and SportsNet.

Raptors vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: NBC Sports Networks

Raptors Stats Insights

Toronto has compiled a 20-9 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47% from the field.

The Raptors are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 27th.

The Raptors score just 2.4 more points per game (112.9) than the 76ers give up to opponents (110.5).

Toronto has put together a 30-15 record in games it scores more than 110.5 points.

Raptors Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Raptors are averaging more points at home (114.2 per game) than on the road (111.4). And they are allowing less at home (109.9) than on the road (113.6).

Toronto is allowing fewer points at home (109.9 per game) than away (113.6).

This season the Raptors are averaging fewer assists at home (23.6 per game) than on the road (23.8).

