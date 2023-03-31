The Philadelphia 76ers (50-26) take on the Toronto Raptors (38-38) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday at Wells Fargo Center. Fred VanVleet of the Raptors is a player to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Raptors vs. 76ers

Game Day: Friday, March 31

Friday, March 31 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Raptors' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Raptors defeated the Heat on Tuesday, 106-92. Siakam scored a team-high 26 points (and added five assists and nine boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Pascal Siakam 26 9 5 0 1 0 Scottie Barnes 22 7 12 3 0 0 OG Anunoby 22 3 5 1 0 4

Raptors Players to Watch

Siakam is posting team highs in points (24.3 per game) and assists (5.9). And he is producing 7.8 rebounds, making 47.6% of his shots from the floor and 32.8% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

VanVleet is averaging a team-best 7 assists per game. And he is delivering 19.7 points and 4.1 rebounds, making 39.8% of his shots from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range, with 3.1 triples per contest (eighth in league).

Scottie Barnes gives the Raptors 15.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest. He also posts 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jakob Poeltl leads the Raptors in rebounding (9.2 per game), and posts 12.7 points and 2.8 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 1.2 blocked shots.

OG Anunoby is putting up 16.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, making 47.6% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Pascal Siakam 21.7 8.9 5.5 0.7 0.3 1.1 Fred VanVleet 21.3 3.5 7.8 2.5 0.3 3.5 Jakob Poeltl 12.8 10.2 2.1 0.9 1.3 0 OG Anunoby 20.2 3.8 1.6 1.9 0.6 3.3 Scottie Barnes 13.9 4.7 4.3 1.2 0.1 0.4

