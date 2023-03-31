The Toronto Raptors, with Scottie Barnes, take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game, a 106-92 win versus the Heat, Barnes tallied 22 points, seven rebounds, 12 assists and three steals.

If you'd like to place a bet on Barnes' props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Scottie Barnes Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.5 16.3 Rebounds 6.5 6.8 5.9 Assists 4.5 4.8 5.1 PRA 25.5 27.1 27.3 PR 21.5 22.3 22.2 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Scottie Barnes' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Scottie Barnes Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Scottie Barnes has made 6.1 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 13.6% of his team's total makes.

Barnes is averaging 3.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Barnes' opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 99.7 possessions per game, while his Raptors average 100.8 per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the 76ers are ranked third in the NBA, giving up 110.5 points per game.

On the glass, the 76ers are ranked third in the league, conceding 41.2 rebounds per contest.

Conceding 23.8 assists per game, the 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the 76ers have given up 11.6 makes per game, fifth in the league.

Scottie Barnes vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2022 30 6 3 3 0 0 0 10/28/2022 29 13 6 1 3 0 1 10/26/2022 33 16 10 5 1 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Barnes or any of his Raptors teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.