On Saturday, Aaron Judge (coming off going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the New York Yankees play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Alex Cobb TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Aaron Judge At The Plate (2022)

Judge had 177 hits and a .440 on-base percentage while slugging .686.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play last season, he ranked fifth in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Judge picked up at least one hit 112 times last season in 166 games played (67.5%), including multiple hits on 53 occasions (31.9%).

He went yard in 53 of 166 games in 2022 (31.9%), including 8.9% of his trips to the dish.

Judge picked up an RBI in 70 of 166 games last season (42.2%), including 34 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (20.5%). He had three or more RBIs in 21 games.

He came around to score 93 times in 166 games (56.0%) last season, including 40 occasions when he scored more than once (24.1%).

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 80 GP 76 .308 AVG .313 .431 OBP .449 .664 SLG .708 43 XBH 47 30 HR 32 60 RBI 71 86/62 K/BB 89/68 7 SB 9 Home Away 85 GP 81 55 (64.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 57 (70.4%) 29 (34.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (29.6%) 48 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Run 45 (55.6%) 26 (30.6%) Games w/1+ HR 27 (33.3%) 35 (41.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 35 (43.2%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)