Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Giants - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Saturday, Aaron Judge (coming off going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the New York Yankees play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Giants.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Judge? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Aaron Judge At The Plate (2022)
- Judge had 177 hits and a .440 on-base percentage while slugging .686.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play last season, he ranked fifth in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.
- Judge picked up at least one hit 112 times last season in 166 games played (67.5%), including multiple hits on 53 occasions (31.9%).
- He went yard in 53 of 166 games in 2022 (31.9%), including 8.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Judge picked up an RBI in 70 of 166 games last season (42.2%), including 34 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (20.5%). He had three or more RBIs in 21 games.
- He came around to score 93 times in 166 games (56.0%) last season, including 40 occasions when he scored more than once (24.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|76
|.308
|AVG
|.313
|.431
|OBP
|.449
|.664
|SLG
|.708
|43
|XBH
|47
|30
|HR
|32
|60
|RBI
|71
|86/62
|K/BB
|89/68
|7
|SB
|9
|Home
|Away
|85
|GP
|81
|55 (64.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|57 (70.4%)
|29 (34.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|24 (29.6%)
|48 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|45 (55.6%)
|26 (30.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|27 (33.3%)
|35 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|35 (43.2%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Giants pitching staff ranked 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants had the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
- Giants pitchers combined to give up 132 home runs (0.8 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Cobb will start for the Giants, his first of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 35-year-old right-hander, started and went five innings against the San Diego Padres.
- In 28 games last season he put together a 7-8 record and had a 3.73 ERA and a 1.303 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.