After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Alex Cobb) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Anthony Rizzo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate (2022)

  • Rizzo hit .224 with 21 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs and 64 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play last year, he ranked 116th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.
  • Rizzo picked up a hit in 61.2% of his games last year (85 of 139), with more than one hit in 25 of those contests (18.0%).
  • He hit a home run in 23.0% of his games in 2022 (32 of 139), including 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Rizzo picked up an RBI in 54 games last year out 139 (38.8%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (13.7%). He drove in three or more runs in six games.
  • He scored in 61 of 139 games last year (43.9%), including 17 multi-run games (12.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
71 GP 58
.222 AVG .225
.358 OBP .328
.492 SLG .465
30 XBH 24
19 HR 13
45 RBI 30
58/42 K/BB 43/22
3 SB 3
Home Away
76 GP 63
48 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (58.7%)
12 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (20.6%)
35 (46.1%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (41.3%)
18 (23.7%) Games w/1+ HR 14 (22.2%)
29 (38.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (39.7%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Giants had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
  • The Giants had a 3.89 team ERA that ranked 15th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combined to give up 132 home runs (0.8 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
  • Cobb will start for the Giants, his first this season.
  • The 35-year-old right-hander started and threw five innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the San Diego Padres.
  • In his 28 appearances last season he finished with a 3.73 ERA and a 1.303 WHIP, putting together a 7-8 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.