The Carolina Hurricanes will travel to face the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, April 1, with the Hurricanes having lost three consecutive games.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, CITY, SNE, TVAS, and BSSO

Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/7/2023 Canadiens Hurricanes 4-3 (F/SO) CAR 2/16/2023 Hurricanes Canadiens 6-2 CAR

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens concede 3.7 goals per game (279 in total), 29th in the league.

The Canadiens' 214 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 26th in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Canadiens have gone 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Canadiens have given up 42 goals (4.2 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 38 goals during that span.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nicholas Suzuki 76 23 38 61 47 39 47.4% Kirby Dach 58 14 24 38 31 27 38.3% Cole Caufield 46 26 10 36 23 19 - Mike Hoffman 62 13 20 33 38 18 60% Josh Anderson 69 21 11 32 25 30 43.2%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have given up 192 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Hurricanes' 239 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 18th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Hurricanes have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 26 goals during that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players