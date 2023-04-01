Columbia vs. Kansas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the Kansas Jayhawks (24-11) and the Columbia Lions (28-5) at has a projected final score of 72-67 based on our computer prediction, with Kansas securing the victory. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM on April 1.
The Lions won their most recent game 77-70 against Bowling Green on Wednesday.
Columbia vs. Kansas Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!
Columbia vs. Kansas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kansas 72, Columbia 67
Columbia Schedule Analysis
- The Lions' signature win of the season came in a 58-55 victory on January 6 over the Princeton Tigers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 37) in our computer rankings.
- The Lions have six wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 25th-most in the nation.
- Columbia has four wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 50th-most in Division 1.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Jayhawks are 8-1 (.889%) -- tied for the 30th-most victories.
Columbia 2022-23 Best Wins
- 58-55 on the road over Princeton (No. 37) on January 6
- 78-71 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 49) on November 27
- 83-74 on the road over UMass (No. 51) on December 10
- 88-82 at home over Syracuse (No. 54) on March 24
- 77-70 on the road over Bowling Green (No. 56) on March 29
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Columbia Performance Insights
- The Lions put up 78.8 points per game (13th in college basketball) while giving up 63.2 per outing (144th in college basketball). They have a +512 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 15.6 points per game.
- In conference action, Columbia is averaging fewer points (76.9 per game) than it is overall (78.8) in 2022-23.
- At home the Lions are putting up 78.4 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than they are averaging away (78.9).
- At home Columbia is conceding 61.5 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than it is on the road (64.7).
- Over their previous 10 games, the Lions are averaging 76.1 points per game, compared to their season average of 78.8.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.