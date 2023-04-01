Saturday's contest between the Kansas Jayhawks (24-11) and the Columbia Lions (28-5) at has a projected final score of 72-67 based on our computer prediction, with Kansas securing the victory. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM on April 1.

The Lions won their most recent game 77-70 against Bowling Green on Wednesday.

Columbia vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Columbia vs. Kansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 72, Columbia 67

Columbia Schedule Analysis

The Lions' signature win of the season came in a 58-55 victory on January 6 over the Princeton Tigers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 37) in our computer rankings.

The Lions have six wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 25th-most in the nation.

Columbia has four wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 50th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Jayhawks are 8-1 (.889%) -- tied for the 30th-most victories.

Columbia 2022-23 Best Wins

58-55 on the road over Princeton (No. 37) on January 6

78-71 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 49) on November 27

83-74 on the road over UMass (No. 51) on December 10

88-82 at home over Syracuse (No. 54) on March 24

77-70 on the road over Bowling Green (No. 56) on March 29

Columbia Performance Insights