A pair of hot squads square off when the Kansas Jayhawks (24-11) host the Columbia Lions (28-5) on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET. The Jayhawks are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Lions, victors in five in a row.

Columbia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Columbia vs. Kansas Scoring Comparison

The Lions score an average of 78.8 points per game, 16.3 more points than the 62.5 the Jayhawks allow.

Columbia is 22-3 when it scores more than 62.5 points.

Kansas' record is 18-7 when it gives up fewer than 78.8 points.

The Jayhawks record 9.5 more points per game (72.7) than the Lions allow (63.2).

Kansas has a 19-5 record when putting up more than 63.2 points.

Columbia is 20-1 when allowing fewer than 72.7 points.

The Jayhawks shoot 42.3% from the field, 10.9% lower than the Lions allow defensively.

Columbia Schedule