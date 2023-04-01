A pair of hot squads square off when the Kansas Jayhawks (24-11) host the Columbia Lions (28-5) on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET. The Jayhawks are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Lions, victors in five in a row.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Columbia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Columbia vs. Kansas Scoring Comparison

  • The Lions score an average of 78.8 points per game, 16.3 more points than the 62.5 the Jayhawks allow.
  • Columbia is 22-3 when it scores more than 62.5 points.
  • Kansas' record is 18-7 when it gives up fewer than 78.8 points.
  • The Jayhawks record 9.5 more points per game (72.7) than the Lions allow (63.2).
  • Kansas has a 19-5 record when putting up more than 63.2 points.
  • Columbia is 20-1 when allowing fewer than 72.7 points.
  • The Jayhawks shoot 42.3% from the field, 10.9% lower than the Lions allow defensively.

Columbia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/24/2023 Syracuse W 88-82 Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
3/26/2023 Harvard W 77-71 Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
3/29/2023 @ Bowling Green W 77-70 Stroh Center
4/1/2023 @ Kansas -

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.