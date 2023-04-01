DJ LeMahieu -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on April 1 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate (2022)

LeMahieu hit .261 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 67 walks.

Among the qualifying batters last season, he ranked 60th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 30th and he was 114th in slugging.

In 78 of 125 games last season (62.4%) LeMahieu had at least one hit, and in 34 of those contests (27.2%) he picked up more than one.

He hit a long ball in 12 games a year ago (out of 125 opportunities, 9.6%), leaving the ballpark in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 27.2% of his 125 games a year ago, LeMahieu picked up an RBI (34 times). He also had nine games with multiple RBIs (7.2%), and three or more RBIs in two games.

He scored in 49 of 125 games last year (39.2%), including scoring more than once in 17.6% of his games (22 times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 59 GP 65 .286 AVG .240 .393 OBP .326 .432 SLG .331 17 XBH 13 7 HR 5 24 RBI 22 30/35 K/BB 41/32 2 SB 3 Home Away 60 GP 65 38 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (61.5%) 18 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (24.6%) 28 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (32.3%) 7 (11.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (7.7%) 14 (23.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (30.8%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)