Giancarlo Stanton -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on April 1 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate (2022)

Stanton hit .211 with seven doubles, 31 home runs and 52 walks.

Stanton got a hit in 52.9% of his 119 games last season, with more than one hit in 17.6% of those games.

In 32 of 119 games last year, he homered (26.9%). He went deep in 6.9% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Stanton picked up an RBI in 40.3% of his games last season (48 of 119), with more than one RBI in 21 of those contests (17.6%). He had three or more RBIs in 12 games.

He came around to score in 36.1% of his games last season (43 of 119), with more than one run on 10 occasions (8.4%).

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 52 GP 57 .243 AVG .186 .315 OBP .289 .565 SLG .380 21 XBH 17 18 HR 13 47 RBI 31 60/20 K/BB 77/32 0 SB 0 Home Away 57 GP 62 33 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 30 (48.4%) 11 (19.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (16.1%) 26 (45.6%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (27.4%) 20 (35.1%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (19.4%) 29 (50.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (30.6%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)