Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Giants - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Saturday, Gleyber Torres (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) and the New York Yankees play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Giants.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate (2022)
- Torres hit .255 with 27 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 41 walks.
- Among qualified hitters last season, he ranked 68th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 96th and he was 49th in slugging.
- Torres picked up at least one hit 88 times last season in 149 games played (59.1%), including multiple hits on 43 occasions (28.9%).
- He went yard in 21 games a year ago (out of 149 opportunities, 14.1%), leaving the ballpark in 4.2% of his trips to home plate.
- Torres picked up an RBI in 45 games last year out of 149 (30.2%), including multiple RBIs in 12.8% of those games (19 times) and three or more RBIs on nine occasions..
- He crossed home plate in 60 of his 149 games a season ago (40.3%), with two or more runs scored 13 times (8.7%).
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|67
|.244
|AVG
|.265
|.309
|OBP
|.312
|.492
|SLG
|.402
|30
|XBH
|22
|17
|HR
|7
|44
|RBI
|32
|71/24
|K/BB
|58/17
|5
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|71
|46 (59.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|42 (59.2%)
|20 (25.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|23 (32.4%)
|31 (39.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|29 (40.8%)
|14 (17.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (9.9%)
|26 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (26.8%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff last season ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Giants had a 3.89 team ERA that ranked 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants gave up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
- Cobb starts for the first time this season for the Giants.
- The 35-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the San Diego Padres, when he started and went five innings.
- In 28 games last season he compiled a 7-8 record and had a 3.73 ERA and a 1.303 WHIP.
