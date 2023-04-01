Josh Donaldson Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Giants - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Saturday, Josh Donaldson (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the New York Yankees face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Josh Donaldson At The Plate (2022)
- Donaldson hit .220 with 28 doubles, 15 home runs and 55 walks.
- Donaldson picked up a hit in 58.9% of his games last year (83 of 141), with more than one hit in 22 of those contests (15.6%).
- He homered in 10.6% of his games last year (15 of 141), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Donaldson picked up an RBI in 25.5% of his 141 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 10.6% of them (15). He drove in three or more runs in nine games.
- He scored a run in 48 of 141 games last year (34.0%), including eight multi-run games (5.7%).
Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|71
|.202
|AVG
|.233
|.299
|OBP
|.314
|.313
|SLG
|.419
|15
|XBH
|28
|4
|HR
|11
|24
|RBI
|38
|63/25
|K/BB
|85/30
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|76
|36 (55.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|47 (61.8%)
|8 (12.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (18.4%)
|20 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|28 (36.8%)
|4 (6.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (14.5%)
|17 (26.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (25.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
- The Giants had the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
- Giants pitchers combined to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
- Cobb makes his first start of the season for the Giants.
- The 35-year-old right-hander started and threw five innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the San Diego Padres.
- In his 28 appearances last season he finished with a 7-8 record, had a 3.73 ERA, and a 1.303 WHIP.
