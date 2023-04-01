On Saturday, Josh Donaldson (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the New York Yankees face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Josh Donaldson At The Plate (2022)

  • Donaldson hit .220 with 28 doubles, 15 home runs and 55 walks.
  • Donaldson picked up a hit in 58.9% of his games last year (83 of 141), with more than one hit in 22 of those contests (15.6%).
  • He homered in 10.6% of his games last year (15 of 141), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Donaldson picked up an RBI in 25.5% of his 141 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 10.6% of them (15). He drove in three or more runs in nine games.
  • He scored a run in 48 of 141 games last year (34.0%), including eight multi-run games (5.7%).

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
59 GP 71
.202 AVG .233
.299 OBP .314
.313 SLG .419
15 XBH 28
4 HR 11
24 RBI 38
63/25 K/BB 85/30
0 SB 2
Home Away
65 GP 76
36 (55.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (61.8%)
8 (12.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (18.4%)
20 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 28 (36.8%)
4 (6.2%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (14.5%)
17 (26.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (25.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
  • The Giants had the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
  • Giants pitchers combined to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Cobb makes his first start of the season for the Giants.
  • The 35-year-old right-hander started and threw five innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the San Diego Padres.
  • In his 28 appearances last season he finished with a 7-8 record, had a 3.73 ERA, and a 1.303 WHIP.
