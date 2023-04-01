Senators vs. Maple Leafs Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 1
The Toronto Maple Leafs (44-20-10) visit the Ottawa Senators (37-33-5) at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday, April 1 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, CBC, SNO, SNW, and SNP. The Senators are riding a three-game home winning streak.
The Senators have a 4-5-1 record in their past 10 contests. They have scored 35 goals while giving up 34 in that period. On the power play, 35 opportunities have resulted in 11 goals (31.4% success rate).
Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to emerge with the victory in Saturday's contest.
Senators vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Saturday
Our model for this contest predicts a final score of Senators 4, Maple Leafs 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Senators (+135)
- Total Pick: Under (6.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Senators (-0.1)
Senators Splits and Trends
- The Senators have a 8-5-13 record in overtime matchups this season and a 37-33-5 overall record.
- Ottawa has earned 28 points (12-7-4) in its 23 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Senators scored just one goal in 13 games and they lost every time.
- When Ottawa has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned nine points (4-7-1 record).
- The Senators have scored three or more goals 46 times, earning 70 points from those matchups (33-9-4).
- This season, Ottawa has scored a single power-play goal in 27 games and picked up 33 points with a record of 15-9-3.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Ottawa is 25-16-1 (51 points).
- The Senators have been outshot by opponents 32 times this season, and earned 28 points in those games.
|Maple Leafs Rank
|Maple Leafs AVG
|Senators AVG
|Senators Rank
|8th
|3.41
|Goals Scored
|3.19
|18th
|9th
|2.76
|Goals Allowed
|3.24
|19th
|13th
|32
|Shots
|33.3
|6th
|6th
|29.3
|Shots Allowed
|31.7
|20th
|2nd
|25.2%
|Power Play %
|24.7%
|6th
|13th
|80.3%
|Penalty Kill %
|81.7%
|10th
Senators vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, CBC, SNO, SNW, and SNP
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
