The Toronto Maple Leafs (44-20-10) visit the Ottawa Senators (37-33-5) at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday, April 1 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, CBC, SNO, SNW, and SNP. The Senators are riding a three-game home winning streak.

The Senators have a 4-5-1 record in their past 10 contests. They have scored 35 goals while giving up 34 in that period. On the power play, 35 opportunities have resulted in 11 goals (31.4% success rate).

Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to emerge with the victory in Saturday's contest.

Senators vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Saturday

Our model for this contest predicts a final score of Senators 4, Maple Leafs 3.

Moneyline Pick: Senators (+135)

Senators (+135) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Senators (-0.1)

Senators Splits and Trends

The Senators have a 8-5-13 record in overtime matchups this season and a 37-33-5 overall record.

Ottawa has earned 28 points (12-7-4) in its 23 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Senators scored just one goal in 13 games and they lost every time.

When Ottawa has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned nine points (4-7-1 record).

The Senators have scored three or more goals 46 times, earning 70 points from those matchups (33-9-4).

This season, Ottawa has scored a single power-play goal in 27 games and picked up 33 points with a record of 15-9-3.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Ottawa is 25-16-1 (51 points).

The Senators have been outshot by opponents 32 times this season, and earned 28 points in those games.

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Senators AVG Senators Rank 8th 3.41 Goals Scored 3.19 18th 9th 2.76 Goals Allowed 3.24 19th 13th 32 Shots 33.3 6th 6th 29.3 Shots Allowed 31.7 20th 2nd 25.2% Power Play % 24.7% 6th 13th 80.3% Penalty Kill % 81.7% 10th

Senators vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, CBC, SNO, SNW, and SNP

ESPN+, CBC, SNO, SNW, and SNP Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

