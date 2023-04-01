Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Giants - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Oswaldo Cabrera -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on April 1 at 4:05 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his last game against the Giants.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Oswaldo Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate (2022)
- Cabrera hit .247 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 walks.
- Cabrera got a hit in 27 of 52 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- He went yard in 13.5% of his games last year (seven of 52), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Cabrera picked up an RBI in 23.1% of his games last year (12 of 52), with two or more RBIs in six of those contests (11.5%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
- He touched home plate in 32.7% of his games last season (17 of 52), with two or more runs on six occasions (11.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|22
|.218
|AVG
|.276
|.274
|OBP
|.349
|.410
|SLG
|.447
|7
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|5
|26/6
|K/BB
|18/9
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|25
|13 (48.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (56.0%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (24.0%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (28.0%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (20.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Giants pitching staff ranked 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants had the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
- The Giants surrendered the first-fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
- Cobb will take the mound to start for the Giants, his first of the season.
- The 35-year-old right-hander started and threw five innings in his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the San Diego Padres.
- In his 28 appearances last season he finished with a 7-8 record, had a 3.73 ERA, and a 1.303 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.