Having won three straight at home, the Ottawa Senators host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

ESPN+, CBC, SNO, SNW, and SNP will show this Maple Leafs versus Senators matchup.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, CBC, SNO, SNW, and SNP
  • Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Senators vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/18/2023 Senators Maple Leafs 5-4 (F/SO) TOR
1/27/2023 Maple Leafs Senators 6-2 OTT
10/15/2022 Maple Leafs Senators 3-2 TOR

Senators Stats & Trends

  • The Senators have given up 243 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 20th in the league.
  • With 239 goals (3.2 per game), the Senators have the league's 18th-ranked offense.
  • In their past 10 games, the Senators are 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Senators have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that span.

Senators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Tim Stützle 71 37 47 84 57 55 41.4%
Brady Tkachuk 75 34 44 78 49 29 47.8%
Claude Giroux 75 29 42 71 31 50 58.4%
Alex DeBrincat 75 25 36 61 37 44 55.6%
Drake Batherson 75 21 37 58 36 36 36.1%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

  • The Maple Leafs have given up 204 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL action.
  • The Maple Leafs rank 11th in the league with 252 goals scored (3.4 per game).
  • In the last 10 contests, the Maple Leafs have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.
  • Defensively, the Maple Leafs have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have scored 36 goals during that stretch.

Maple Leafs Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Mitchell Marner 74 28 67 95 89 98 0%
William Nylander 74 36 45 81 33 63 42.4%
Auston Matthews 67 37 41 78 49 61 53.1%
John Tavares 73 32 43 75 54 42 58.2%
Michael Bunting 74 21 25 46 37 44 33.3%

