How to Watch the Senators vs. Maple Leafs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Having won three straight at home, the Ottawa Senators host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
ESPN+, CBC, SNO, SNW, and SNP will show this Maple Leafs versus Senators matchup.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, CBC, SNO, SNW, and SNP
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
Senators vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/18/2023
|Senators
|Maple Leafs
|5-4 (F/SO) TOR
|1/27/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Senators
|6-2 OTT
|10/15/2022
|Maple Leafs
|Senators
|3-2 TOR
Senators Stats & Trends
- The Senators have given up 243 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 20th in the league.
- With 239 goals (3.2 per game), the Senators have the league's 18th-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 games, the Senators are 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Senators have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that span.
Senators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tim Stützle
|71
|37
|47
|84
|57
|55
|41.4%
|Brady Tkachuk
|75
|34
|44
|78
|49
|29
|47.8%
|Claude Giroux
|75
|29
|42
|71
|31
|50
|58.4%
|Alex DeBrincat
|75
|25
|36
|61
|37
|44
|55.6%
|Drake Batherson
|75
|21
|37
|58
|36
|36
|36.1%
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- The Maple Leafs have given up 204 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL action.
- The Maple Leafs rank 11th in the league with 252 goals scored (3.4 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Maple Leafs have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.
- Defensively, the Maple Leafs have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 36 goals during that stretch.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mitchell Marner
|74
|28
|67
|95
|89
|98
|0%
|William Nylander
|74
|36
|45
|81
|33
|63
|42.4%
|Auston Matthews
|67
|37
|41
|78
|49
|61
|53.1%
|John Tavares
|73
|32
|43
|75
|54
|42
|58.2%
|Michael Bunting
|74
|21
|25
|46
|37
|44
|33.3%
