Having won three straight at home, the Ottawa Senators host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

ESPN+, CBC, SNO, SNW, and SNP will show this Maple Leafs versus Senators matchup.

Senators vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/18/2023 Senators Maple Leafs 5-4 (F/SO) TOR 1/27/2023 Maple Leafs Senators 6-2 OTT 10/15/2022 Maple Leafs Senators 3-2 TOR

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators have given up 243 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 20th in the league.

With 239 goals (3.2 per game), the Senators have the league's 18th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 games, the Senators are 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Senators have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that span.

Senators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Tim Stützle 71 37 47 84 57 55 41.4% Brady Tkachuk 75 34 44 78 49 29 47.8% Claude Giroux 75 29 42 71 31 50 58.4% Alex DeBrincat 75 25 36 61 37 44 55.6% Drake Batherson 75 21 37 58 36 36 36.1%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs have given up 204 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL action.

The Maple Leafs rank 11th in the league with 252 goals scored (3.4 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Maple Leafs have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

Defensively, the Maple Leafs have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 36 goals during that stretch.

Maple Leafs Key Players