Senators vs. Maple Leafs: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ottawa Senators (37-33-5), winners of three home games in a row, host the Toronto Maple Leafs (44-20-10) at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, CBC, SNO, SNW, and SNP.
Senators vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, CBC, SNO, SNW, and SNP
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Maple Leafs (-140)
|Senators (+120)
|6.5
Senators Betting Insights
- The Senators have been an underdog in 39 games this season, and won 14 (35.9%).
- Ottawa has a record of 11-19 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.
- The Senators have a 45.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Ottawa has played 37 games this season that ended with more than 6.5 goals.
Senators vs. Maple Leafs Rankings
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|Senators Total (Rank)
|252 (11th)
|Goals
|239 (18th)
|204 (8th)
|Goals Allowed
|243 (20th)
|56 (10th)
|Power Play Goals
|69 (2nd)
|44 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|49 (18th)
Senators Advanced Stats
- Six of Ottawa's last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- The Senators have averaged a total of 6.6 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.1 greater than this matchup's over/under of 6.5.
- In their last 10 games, Senators' game goal totals average 8.3 goals, 0.3 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Senators' 239 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 18th in the NHL.
- The Senators have conceded 3.2 goals per game, 243 total, which ranks 20th among league teams.
- Their 20th-ranked goal differential is -4.
