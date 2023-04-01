The Ottawa Senators (37-33-5), winners of three home games in a row, host the Toronto Maple Leafs (44-20-10) at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, CBC, SNO, SNW, and SNP.

Senators vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, CBC, SNO, SNW, and SNP

ESPN+, CBC, SNO, SNW, and SNP Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Maple Leafs (-140) Senators (+120) 6.5

Senators Betting Insights

The Senators have been an underdog in 39 games this season, and won 14 (35.9%).

Ottawa has a record of 11-19 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.

The Senators have a 45.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Ottawa has played 37 games this season that ended with more than 6.5 goals.

Senators vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Senators Total (Rank) 252 (11th) Goals 239 (18th) 204 (8th) Goals Allowed 243 (20th) 56 (10th) Power Play Goals 69 (2nd) 44 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 49 (18th)

Senators Advanced Stats

Six of Ottawa's last 10 contests have gone over the total.

The Senators have averaged a total of 6.6 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.1 greater than this matchup's over/under of 6.5.

In their last 10 games, Senators' game goal totals average 8.3 goals, 0.3 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Senators' 239 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 18th in the NHL.

The Senators have conceded 3.2 goals per game, 243 total, which ranks 20th among league teams.

Their 20th-ranked goal differential is -4.

