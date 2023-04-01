The New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants will play on Saturday at Yankee Stadium, at 4:05 PM ET, with Clarke Schmidt and Alex Cobb the starting pitchers.

Yankees vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The New York Yankees averaged 1.6 home runs per game last season and hit an MLB-best 254 home runs in total.

Last year the Yankees' .426 slugging percentage ranked fourth-best in the majors.

New York went 38-18 in games last season when it drew at least five walks.

San Francisco ranked 11th in the majors with 716 total runs scored last season.

Last year the Yankees' .324 on-base percentage was fifth-best in the majors.

New York had a 9.1 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, fifth-best in baseball.

New York's pitchers had a combined ERA of 3.31 last year, third-best in baseball.

The Yankees had a combined WHIP of just 1.119 as a pitching staff, which was the third-best in baseball last season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Schmidt will take the mound to start for the Yankees, his first of the season.

When he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 19, the 27-year-old right-hander threw in relief and went one inning against the Houston Astros.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Giants W 5-0 Home Gerrit Cole Logan Webb 4/1/2023 Giants - Home Clarke Schmidt Alex Cobb 4/2/2023 Giants - Home Jhony Brito Ross Stripling 4/3/2023 Phillies - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Taijuan Walker 4/4/2023 Phillies - Home - Matt Strahm 4/5/2023 Phillies - Home - Aaron Nola 4/6/2023 Orioles - Away - -

