Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Giants - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Aaron Judge -- 3-for-5 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the San Francisco Giants, with Ross Stripling on the mound, on April 2 at 1:35 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Giants.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +185)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Judge? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Aaron Judge At The Plate (2022)
- Judge collected 177 hits and a .440 OBP while slugging .686.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play last season, his batting average ranked fifth, his on-base percentage ranked first, and he was first in the league in slugging.
- In 112 of 166 games last year (67.5%) Judge got at least one hit, and in 53 of those contests (31.9%) he picked up two or more.
- He hit a home run in 31.9% of his games last season (166 in all), leaving the ballpark in 8.9% of his plate appearances.
- Judge drove in a run in 70 of 166 games last year (42.2%), with more than one RBI in 34 of those contests (20.5%).
- He came around to score 93 times in 166 games (56.0%) last season, including 40 occasions when he scored more than once (24.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|76
|.308
|AVG
|.313
|.431
|OBP
|.449
|.664
|SLG
|.708
|43
|XBH
|47
|30
|HR
|32
|60
|RBI
|71
|86/62
|K/BB
|89/68
|7
|SB
|9
|Home
|Away
|85
|GP
|81
|55 (64.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|57 (70.4%)
|29 (34.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|24 (29.6%)
|48 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|45 (55.6%)
|26 (30.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|27 (33.3%)
|35 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|35 (43.2%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff last season ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Giants had the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.89).
- The Giants gave up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
- Stripling makes his first start of the season for the Giants.
- The 33-year-old righty last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Boston Red Sox, when he started and went six scoreless innings.
- Last season he finished with a 3.01 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP over his 32 games, putting together a 10-4 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.