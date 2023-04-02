Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Giants - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Anthony Rizzo (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI) and the New York Yankees play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ross Stripling. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Giants.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate (2022)
- Rizzo hit .224 with 21 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs and 64 walks.
- He ranked 116th in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and 20th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB last season.
- Rizzo picked up a base hit in 85 of 139 games last season (61.2%), with more than one hit in 25 of them (18.0%).
- He homered in 32 games a year ago (out of 139 opportunities, 23.0%), leaving the ballpark in 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Rizzo drove in a run in 54 games last year out 139 (38.8%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (13.7%). He drove in three or more runs in six games.
- He scored in 61 of 139 games last year, with multiple runs in 17 of those games.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|58
|.222
|AVG
|.225
|.358
|OBP
|.328
|.492
|SLG
|.465
|30
|XBH
|24
|19
|HR
|13
|45
|RBI
|30
|58/42
|K/BB
|43/22
|3
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|63
|48 (63.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|37 (58.7%)
|12 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (20.6%)
|35 (46.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|26 (41.3%)
|18 (23.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|14 (22.2%)
|29 (38.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (39.7%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Giants pitching staff ranked 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants had a 3.89 team ERA that ranked 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants allowed the fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
- Stripling will take the mound to start for the Giants, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 1, the 33-year-old righty, started and went six scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox.
- In 32 games last season he put together a 10-4 record and had a 3.01 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP.
