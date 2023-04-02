Fred VanVleet's Toronto Raptors hit the court versus the Charlotte Hornets at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

VanVleet put up 19 points and six assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 117-110 loss against the 76ers.

Below we will dive into VanVleet's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Fred VanVleet Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 19.7 21.9 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 3.6 Assists 7.5 7.0 7.5 PRA 31.5 30.9 33 PR 24.5 23.9 25.5 3PM 3.5 3.1 3.5



Fred VanVleet Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, he's put up 15.1% of the Raptors' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.3 per contest.

VanVleet is averaging 8.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 23.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

VanVleet's opponents, the Hornets, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Raptors average 100.7 per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Hornets have allowed 117.4 points per game, which is 22nd-best in the league.

Allowing 46.3 rebounds per game, the Hornets are the 29th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Hornets are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 25.8 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hornets are 15th in the league, giving up 12.4 makes per contest.

Fred VanVleet vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/12/2023 34 11 5 8 1 0 2 1/10/2023 33 11 7 8 2 0 0

