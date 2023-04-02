After going 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Ross Stripling) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on fuboTV! Giants Starter: Ross Stripling

Ross Stripling TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate (2022)

Stanton hit .211 with seven doubles, 31 home runs and 52 walks.

In 52.9% of his games last season (63 of 119), Stanton had a base hit, and in 21 of those games (17.6%) he recorded more than one hit.

He homered in 32 of 119 games in 2022 (26.9%), including 6.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 40.3% of his games a year ago (48 of 119), Stanton plated a run. In 21 of those games (17.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in 12 contests.

In 36.1% of his games last year (43 of 119), he scored at least a run, and in 10 (8.4%) he scored more than once.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 52 GP 57 .243 AVG .186 .315 OBP .289 .565 SLG .380 21 XBH 17 18 HR 13 47 RBI 31 60/20 K/BB 77/32 0 SB 0 Home Away 57 GP 62 33 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 30 (48.4%) 11 (19.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (16.1%) 26 (45.6%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (27.4%) 20 (35.1%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (19.4%) 29 (50.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (30.6%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)