On Sunday, Gleyber Torres (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the New York Yankees play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ross Stripling. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Giants Starter: Ross Stripling

Ross Stripling TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Gleyber Torres At The Plate (2022)

Torres hit .255 with 27 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 41 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play last season, he ranked 68th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.

Torres got a hit in 88 of 149 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 43 of those games.

He hit a home run in 21 games a year ago (out of 149 opportunities, 14.1%), leaving the ballpark in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Torres drove in a run in 45 of 149 games last season (30.2%), including 19 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (12.8%). He had three or more RBIs in nine games.

He came around to score 60 times in 149 games (40.3%) last season, including 13 occasions when he scored more than once (8.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 72 GP 67 .244 AVG .265 .309 OBP .312 .492 SLG .402 30 XBH 22 17 HR 7 44 RBI 32 71/24 K/BB 58/17 5 SB 5 Home Away 78 GP 71 46 (59.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 42 (59.2%) 20 (25.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 23 (32.4%) 31 (39.7%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (40.8%) 14 (17.9%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (9.9%) 26 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (26.8%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)