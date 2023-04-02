Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Giants - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Gleyber Torres (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the New York Yankees play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ross Stripling. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate (2022)
- Torres hit .255 with 27 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 41 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play last season, he ranked 68th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.
- Torres got a hit in 88 of 149 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 43 of those games.
- He hit a home run in 21 games a year ago (out of 149 opportunities, 14.1%), leaving the ballpark in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Torres drove in a run in 45 of 149 games last season (30.2%), including 19 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (12.8%). He had three or more RBIs in nine games.
- He came around to score 60 times in 149 games (40.3%) last season, including 13 occasions when he scored more than once (8.7%).
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|67
|.244
|AVG
|.265
|.309
|OBP
|.312
|.492
|SLG
|.402
|30
|XBH
|22
|17
|HR
|7
|44
|RBI
|32
|71/24
|K/BB
|58/17
|5
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|71
|46 (59.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|42 (59.2%)
|20 (25.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|23 (32.4%)
|31 (39.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|29 (40.8%)
|14 (17.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (9.9%)
|26 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (26.8%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Giants had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Giants' 3.89 team ERA ranked 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combined to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
- Stripling will make his first start of the season for the Giants.
- The 33-year-old righty started and threw six scoreless innings when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Boston Red Sox.
- In his 32 appearances last season he compiled a 10-4 record, had a 3.01 ERA, and a 1.02 WHIP.
