The Toronto Raptors, Jakob Poeltl included, match up versus the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Poeltl, in his most recent game, had 14 points and 10 rebounds in a 117-110 loss to the 76ers.

We're going to examine Poeltl's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Jakob Poeltl Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.7 13.4 Rebounds 10.5 9.2 10.1 Assists -- 2.8 2.1 PRA 27.5 24.7 25.6 PR 25.5 21.9 23.5



Jakob Poeltl Insights vs. the Hornets

The Raptors rank 25th in possessions per game with 100.7. His opponents, the Hornets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Hornets have conceded 117.4 points per game, which is 22nd-best in the NBA.

The Hornets allow 46.3 rebounds per game, ranking 29th in the NBA.

The Hornets are the 18th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 25.8 assists per game.

Jakob Poeltl vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/19/2022 27 14 9 2 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.