Jose Trevino -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the San Francisco Giants, with Ross Stripling on the mound, on April 2 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jose Trevino At The Plate (2022)

  • Trevino hit .248 with 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 15 walks.
  • Trevino reached base via a hit in 57 of 122 games last season (46.7%), including multiple hits in 17.2% of those games (21 of them).
  • In 10 of 122 games last year, he homered (8.2%). He went deep in 3.1% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • Trevino drove in a run in 32 games last season out 122 (26.2%), including nine multi-RBI outings (7.4%). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
  • He scored a run in 31 of his 122 games a year ago (25.4%), with two or more runs scored six times (4.9%).

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
55 GP 48
.269 AVG .226
.299 OBP .268
.431 SLG .345
12 XBH 12
7 HR 4
25 RBI 18
32/7 K/BB 30/8
2 SB 0
Home Away
64 GP 58
31 (48.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (44.8%)
11 (17.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (17.2%)
18 (28.1%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (22.4%)
6 (9.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.9%)
17 (26.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (25.9%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Giants had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
  • The Giants had a 3.89 team ERA that ranked 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Giants surrendered the first-fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Stripling will make his first start of the season for the Giants.
  • The 33-year-old righty started and threw six scoreless innings in his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Boston Red Sox.
  • In his 32 appearances last season he put together a 10-4 record, had a 3.01 ERA, and a 1.02 WHIP.
