Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Giants - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jose Trevino -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the San Francisco Giants, with Ross Stripling on the mound, on April 2 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Jose Trevino At The Plate (2022)
- Trevino hit .248 with 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 15 walks.
- Trevino reached base via a hit in 57 of 122 games last season (46.7%), including multiple hits in 17.2% of those games (21 of them).
- In 10 of 122 games last year, he homered (8.2%). He went deep in 3.1% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Trevino drove in a run in 32 games last season out 122 (26.2%), including nine multi-RBI outings (7.4%). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- He scored a run in 31 of his 122 games a year ago (25.4%), with two or more runs scored six times (4.9%).
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|48
|.269
|AVG
|.226
|.299
|OBP
|.268
|.431
|SLG
|.345
|12
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|18
|32/7
|K/BB
|30/8
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|58
|31 (48.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|26 (44.8%)
|11 (17.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (17.2%)
|18 (28.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (22.4%)
|6 (9.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (6.9%)
|17 (26.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (25.9%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Giants had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
- The Giants had a 3.89 team ERA that ranked 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants surrendered the first-fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
- Stripling will make his first start of the season for the Giants.
- The 33-year-old righty started and threw six scoreless innings in his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Boston Red Sox.
- In his 32 appearances last season he put together a 10-4 record, had a 3.01 ERA, and a 1.02 WHIP.
