Kyle Higashioka is back in the lineup for the New York Yankees and will face Ross Stripling and the San Francisco Giants April 2 at 1:35 PM ET.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate (2022)

  • Higashioka hit .227 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 12 walks.
  • Higashioka got a hit 39 times last year in 86 games (45.3%), including nine multi-hit games (10.5%).
  • He went yard in nine of 86 games in 2022 (10.5%), including 4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 24.4% of his games a year ago (21 of 86), Higashioka drove in a run. In seven of those games (8.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in three contests.
  • He scored in 26.7% of his games last season (23 of 86), with two or more runs on three occasions (3.5%).

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
36 GP 40
.212 AVG .240
.257 OBP .271
.404 SLG .376
8 XBH 9
6 HR 4
13 RBI 18
22/6 K/BB 30/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
39 GP 47
15 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (51.1%)
4 (10.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (10.6%)
13 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (21.3%)
5 (12.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (8.5%)
9 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (25.5%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff last season ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Giants had the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
  • The Giants gave up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Stripling makes his first start of the season for the Giants.
  • The 33-year-old right-hander last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Boston Red Sox, when he started and went six scoreless innings.
  • Last season he finished with a 3.01 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP over his 32 games, compiling a 10-4 record.
