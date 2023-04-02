Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Giants - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Kyle Higashioka is back in the lineup for the New York Yankees and will face Ross Stripling and the San Francisco Giants April 2 at 1:35 PM ET.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Higashioka? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate (2022)
- Higashioka hit .227 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 12 walks.
- Higashioka got a hit 39 times last year in 86 games (45.3%), including nine multi-hit games (10.5%).
- He went yard in nine of 86 games in 2022 (10.5%), including 4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 24.4% of his games a year ago (21 of 86), Higashioka drove in a run. In seven of those games (8.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in three contests.
- He scored in 26.7% of his games last season (23 of 86), with two or more runs on three occasions (3.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|40
|.212
|AVG
|.240
|.257
|OBP
|.271
|.404
|SLG
|.376
|8
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|18
|22/6
|K/BB
|30/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|47
|15 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|24 (51.1%)
|4 (10.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (10.6%)
|13 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (21.3%)
|5 (12.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (8.5%)
|9 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (25.5%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff last season ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Giants had the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
- The Giants gave up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
- Stripling makes his first start of the season for the Giants.
- The 33-year-old right-hander last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Boston Red Sox, when he started and went six scoreless innings.
- Last season he finished with a 3.01 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP over his 32 games, compiling a 10-4 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.