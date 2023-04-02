OG Anunoby Player Prop Bets: Raptors vs. Hornets - April 2
OG Anunoby and the Toronto Raptors match up versus the Charlotte Hornets at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.
In this article, we look at Anunoby's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.
OG Anunoby Prop Bets vs. the Hornets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|16.5
|16.9
|20.1
|Rebounds
|4.5
|5.0
|3.8
|Assists
|--
|1.9
|1.9
|PRA
|23.5
|23.8
|25.8
|PR
|21.5
|21.9
|23.9
|3PM
|2.5
|2.1
|3.2
OG Anunoby Insights vs. the Hornets
- Anunoby is responsible for attempting 11.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.2 per game.
- He's made 2.1 threes per game, or 16.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- The Raptors rank 25th in possessions per game with 100.7. His opponents, the Hornets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th with 101.4 possessions per contest.
- The Hornets are the 22nd-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 117.4 points per game.
- The Hornets concede 46.3 rebounds per game, ranking 29th in the NBA.
- Looking at assists, the Hornets have allowed 25.8 per game, 18th in the NBA.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Hornets are ranked 15th in the league, conceding 12.4 makes per game.
OG Anunoby vs. the Hornets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|1/12/2023
|38
|15
|4
|4
|3
|1
|4
|1/10/2023
|31
|22
|3
|2
|6
|0
|0
