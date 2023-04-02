OG Anunoby and the Toronto Raptors match up versus the Charlotte Hornets at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In a 117-110 loss to the 76ers (his last action) Anunoby produced 17 points.

In this article, we look at Anunoby's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

OG Anunoby Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 16.9 20.1 Rebounds 4.5 5.0 3.8 Assists -- 1.9 1.9 PRA 23.5 23.8 25.8 PR 21.5 21.9 23.9 3PM 2.5 2.1 3.2



Looking to bet on one or more of OG Anunoby's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

OG Anunoby Insights vs. the Hornets

Anunoby is responsible for attempting 11.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.2 per game.

He's made 2.1 threes per game, or 16.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Raptors rank 25th in possessions per game with 100.7. His opponents, the Hornets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

The Hornets are the 22nd-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 117.4 points per game.

The Hornets concede 46.3 rebounds per game, ranking 29th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Hornets have allowed 25.8 per game, 18th in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hornets are ranked 15th in the league, conceding 12.4 makes per game.

OG Anunoby vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/12/2023 38 15 4 4 3 1 4 1/10/2023 31 22 3 2 6 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Anunoby or any of his Raptors teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.