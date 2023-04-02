The Toronto Raptors, with Pascal Siakam, take on the Charlotte Hornets at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Siakam, in his previous game (March 31 loss against the 76ers) posted 14 points and seven assists.

Let's break down Siakam's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Pascal Siakam Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 24.1 21.1 Rebounds 8.5 7.8 8.7 Assists 5.5 6.0 5.7 PRA 36.5 37.9 35.5 PR 30.5 31.9 29.8 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.1



Pascal Siakam Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, he's put up 17.7% of the Raptors' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.5 per contest.

He's attempted 4.1 threes per game, or 11.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Siakam's opponents, the Hornets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th in the NBA with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Raptors rank 25th in possessions per game with 100.7.

Giving up 117.4 points per game, the Hornets are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Hornets are ranked 29th in the league, giving up 46.3 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Hornets are 18th in the NBA, giving up 25.8 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hornets are ranked 15th in the league, allowing 12.4 makes per game.

Pascal Siakam vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/12/2023 38 35 7 3 3 1 0 1/10/2023 36 28 8 7 2 0 0

