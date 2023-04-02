On Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Spectrum Center, the Toronto Raptors (38-39) will try to break a five-game road losing streak when taking on the Charlotte Hornets (26-52), airing at 1:00 PM ET on BSSE and SportsNet.

Raptors vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and SportsNet

BSSE and SportsNet Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Raptors vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Raptors vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Raptors are outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game with a +88 scoring differential overall. They put up 112.9 points per game (23rd in the NBA) and give up 111.7 per outing (fifth in the league).

The Hornets are being outscored by 6.2 points per game, with a -480 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.2 points per game (27th in NBA), and allow 117.4 per contest (22nd in league).

Toronto has won 38 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 39 times.

Charlotte has won 34 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 44 times.

Raptors and Hornets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Raptors +25000 +8000 - Hornets - - -

