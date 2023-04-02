Raptors vs. Hornets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 2
On Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Spectrum Center, the Toronto Raptors (38-39) will try to break a five-game road losing streak when taking on the Charlotte Hornets (26-52), airing at 1:00 PM ET on BSSE and SportsNet.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Raptors vs. Hornets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Raptors vs. Hornets Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and SportsNet
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Spectrum Center
Raptors vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Raptors Moneyline
|Hornets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Raptors (-13)
|-
|-850
|+600
|BetMGM
|Raptors (-13.5)
|-
|-900
|+575
|Tipico
|Raptors (-13.5)
|-
|-1000
|+700
Raptors vs. Hornets Betting Trends
- The Raptors are outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game with a +88 scoring differential overall. They put up 112.9 points per game (23rd in the NBA) and give up 111.7 per outing (fifth in the league).
- The Hornets are being outscored by 6.2 points per game, with a -480 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.2 points per game (27th in NBA), and allow 117.4 per contest (22nd in league).
- Toronto has won 38 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 39 times.
- Charlotte has won 34 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 44 times.
Raptors and Hornets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Raptors
|+25000
|+8000
|-
|Hornets
|-
|-
|-
