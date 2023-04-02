Raptors vs. Hornets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Toronto Raptors (38-39) visit the Charlotte Hornets (26-52) after losing five straight road games. The Raptors are double-digit favorites by 13.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 2, 2023.
Raptors vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and SportsNet
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Spectrum Center
Raptors vs. Hornets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Raptors 116 - Hornets 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Raptors vs. Hornets
- Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 13.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (225.5)
- The Hornets (34-41-3 ATS) have covered the spread 49.4% of the time, 5.8% less often than the Raptors (38-37-2) this year.
- As a 13.5-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Toronto is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 1-0 ATS record Charlotte puts up as a 13.5-point underdog.
- When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2022-23, Charlotte and its opponents don't do it as often (42.3% of the time) as Toronto and its opponents (53.2%).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Hornets are 18-44, while the Raptors are 28-18 as moneyline favorites.
Raptors Performance Insights
- Toronto has a top-five defense this season, ranking fifth-best in the league with 111.7 points allowed per game. On offense, it ranks 23rd with 112.9 points scored per contest.
- The Raptors are dishing out 23.7 dimes per game, which ranks them 24th in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Raptors, who rank 24th in the league with 10.8 treys per game, are shooting just 33.7% from three-point land, which is third-worst in the NBA.
- So far this season, Toronto has taken 64.8% two-pointers, accounting for 74.1% of the team's buckets. It has shot 35.2% three-pointers (25.9% of the team's baskets).
