The Toronto Raptors (38-39) visit the Charlotte Hornets (26-52) after losing five straight road games. The Raptors are double-digit favorites by 13.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Raptors vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSE and SportsNet
  • Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Venue: Spectrum Center

Raptors vs. Hornets Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Raptors 116 - Hornets 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Raptors vs. Hornets

  • Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 13.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (225.5)
  • The Hornets (34-41-3 ATS) have covered the spread 49.4% of the time, 5.8% less often than the Raptors (38-37-2) this year.
  • As a 13.5-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Toronto is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 1-0 ATS record Charlotte puts up as a 13.5-point underdog.
  • When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2022-23, Charlotte and its opponents don't do it as often (42.3% of the time) as Toronto and its opponents (53.2%).
  • As a moneyline underdog this season, the Hornets are 18-44, while the Raptors are 28-18 as moneyline favorites.

Raptors Performance Insights

  • Toronto has a top-five defense this season, ranking fifth-best in the league with 111.7 points allowed per game. On offense, it ranks 23rd with 112.9 points scored per contest.
  • The Raptors are dishing out 23.7 dimes per game, which ranks them 24th in the NBA in 2022-23.
  • The Raptors, who rank 24th in the league with 10.8 treys per game, are shooting just 33.7% from three-point land, which is third-worst in the NBA.
  • So far this season, Toronto has taken 64.8% two-pointers, accounting for 74.1% of the team's buckets. It has shot 35.2% three-pointers (25.9% of the team's baskets).

