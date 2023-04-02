The Toronto Raptors (38-39) visit the Charlotte Hornets (26-52) after losing five straight road games. The Raptors are double-digit favorites by 13.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Raptors vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and SportsNet

BSSE and SportsNet Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Raptors with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Raptors vs. Hornets Score Prediction

Prediction: Raptors 116 - Hornets 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Raptors vs. Hornets

Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 13.5)

Hornets (+ 13.5) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



The Hornets (34-41-3 ATS) have covered the spread 49.4% of the time, 5.8% less often than the Raptors (38-37-2) this year.

As a 13.5-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Toronto is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 1-0 ATS record Charlotte puts up as a 13.5-point underdog.

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2022-23, Charlotte and its opponents don't do it as often (42.3% of the time) as Toronto and its opponents (53.2%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Hornets are 18-44, while the Raptors are 28-18 as moneyline favorites.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Raptors Performance Insights

Toronto has a top-five defense this season, ranking fifth-best in the league with 111.7 points allowed per game. On offense, it ranks 23rd with 112.9 points scored per contest.

The Raptors are dishing out 23.7 dimes per game, which ranks them 24th in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Raptors, who rank 24th in the league with 10.8 treys per game, are shooting just 33.7% from three-point land, which is third-worst in the NBA.

So far this season, Toronto has taken 64.8% two-pointers, accounting for 74.1% of the team's buckets. It has shot 35.2% three-pointers (25.9% of the team's baskets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.