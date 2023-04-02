The Toronto Raptors (38-39) visit the Charlotte Hornets (26-52) after losing five home road in a row. The Raptors are heavy favorites by 13.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Raptors vs. Hornets Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and SportsNet

Favorite Spread Over/Under Raptors -13.5 -

Raptors Betting Records & Stats

Toronto has gone over in 42 of its 78 games with a set total (53.8%).

The Raptors have a 40-37-0 record against the spread this season.

Toronto has won 28, or 60.9%, of the 46 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Toronto has played as a favorite of -900 or more once this season and won that game.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 90% chance of a victory for the Raptors.

Raptors vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Raptors vs Hornets Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Raptors 0 0% 112.9 224.1 111.7 229.1 223.9 Hornets 0 0% 111.2 224.1 117.4 229.1 229.5

Additional Raptors Insights & Trends

The Raptors have a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in their last 10 games.

Six of Raptors' past 10 games have gone over the total.

Toronto has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 25 times in 40 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 15 times in 37 opportunities in away games.

The Raptors average 112.9 points per game, just 4.5 fewer points than the 117.4 the Hornets give up.

Toronto is 17-5 against the spread and 17-5 overall when scoring more than 117.4 points.

Raptors vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Raptors and Hornets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Raptors 40-37 1-0 42-35 Hornets 37-41 1-0 33-45

Raptors vs. Hornets Point Insights

Scoring Insights Raptors Hornets 112.9 Points Scored (PG) 111.2 23 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 17-5 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 28-13 17-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 21-20 111.7 Points Allowed (PG) 117.4 5 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 30-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 17-8 31-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 15-10

