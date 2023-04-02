Raptors vs. Hornets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 3:24 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Toronto Raptors (38-39) visit the Charlotte Hornets (26-52) after losing five home road in a row. The Raptors are heavy favorites by 13.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 2, 2023.
Raptors vs. Hornets Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE and SportsNet
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Raptors
|-13.5
|-
Raptors Betting Records & Stats
- Toronto has gone over in 42 of its 78 games with a set total (53.8%).
- The Raptors have a 40-37-0 record against the spread this season.
- Toronto has won 28, or 60.9%, of the 46 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Toronto has played as a favorite of -900 or more once this season and won that game.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 90% chance of a victory for the Raptors.
Raptors vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Raptors
|0
|0%
|112.9
|224.1
|111.7
|229.1
|223.9
|Hornets
|0
|0%
|111.2
|224.1
|117.4
|229.1
|229.5
Additional Raptors Insights & Trends
- The Raptors have a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in their last 10 games.
- Six of Raptors' past 10 games have gone over the total.
- Toronto has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 25 times in 40 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 15 times in 37 opportunities in away games.
- The Raptors average 112.9 points per game, just 4.5 fewer points than the 117.4 the Hornets give up.
- Toronto is 17-5 against the spread and 17-5 overall when scoring more than 117.4 points.
Raptors vs. Hornets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Raptors
|40-37
|1-0
|42-35
|Hornets
|37-41
|1-0
|33-45
Raptors vs. Hornets Point Insights
|Raptors
|Hornets
|112.9
|111.2
|23
|27
|17-5
|28-13
|17-5
|21-20
|111.7
|117.4
|5
|22
|30-9
|17-8
|31-8
|15-10
