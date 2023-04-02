The Toronto Raptors (38-39) have four players on the injury report for their matchup with the Charlotte Hornets (26-52) at Spectrum Center on Sunday, April 2 at 1:00 PM ET.

In their most recent matchup on Friday, the Raptors suffered a 117-110 loss to the 76ers. Scottie Barnes recorded 29 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Raptors.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Will Barton SG Questionable Ankle 6.6 2.4 2.1 Otto Porter Jr. SF Out For Season Foot 5.5 2.4 1 Gary Trent Jr. SG Questionable Elbow 17.7 2.7 1.6 Dalano Banton PG Questionable Thumb 4.4 1.3 1.1

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Hornets Injuries: Kelly Oubre Jr.: Questionable (Shoulder), Dennis Smith Jr.: Questionable (Toe), Terry Rozier: Out (Foot), Gordon Hayward: Questionable (Ankle), Cody Martin: Out (Knee), P.J. Washington: Questionable (Foot), LaMelo Ball: Out For Season (Ankle)

Raptors vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and SportsNet

Raptors Season Insights

The Raptors score only 4.5 fewer points per game (112.9) than the Hornets give up (117.4).

Toronto is 17-5 when scoring more than 117.4 points.

In their last 10 games, the Raptors have been racking up 116 points per game, an average that's a little higher than the 112.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Toronto connects on 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 1.4 fewer than its opponents (12.2).

The Raptors' 112.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 15th in the NBA, and the 111.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 15th in the league.

Raptors vs. Hornets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Raptors -13.5 224

