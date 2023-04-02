How to Watch the Raptors vs. Hornets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Toronto Raptors (38-39) will attempt to end a five-game road losing streak when they square off against the Charlotte Hornets (26-52) on April 2, 2023 at Spectrum Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Raptors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Raptors vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports
- Watch Raptors vs. Hornets with fuboTV
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Raptors Stats Insights
- This season, the Raptors have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is two% lower than the 47.7% of shots the Hornets' opponents have made.
- Toronto is 20-9 when it shoots better than 47.7% from the field.
- The Raptors are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank eighth.
- The Raptors average 112.9 points per game, just 4.5 fewer points than the 117.4 the Hornets allow.
- Toronto has a 17-5 record when scoring more than 117.4 points.
Raptors Home & Away Comparison
- The Raptors are scoring 114.2 points per game this season at home, which is 2.8 more points than they're averaging in away games (111.4).
- When playing at home, Toronto is giving up 3.8 fewer points per game (109.9) than in away games (113.7).
- When it comes to three-pointers, the Raptors have fared worse when playing at home this year, averaging 10.7 threes per game with a 33.6% three-point percentage, compared to 10.9 per game and a 33.8% percentage when playing on the road.
Raptors Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Will Barton
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Otto Porter Jr.
|Out For Season
|Foot
|Gary Trent Jr.
|Questionable
|Elbow
|Dalano Banton
|Questionable
|Thumb
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.