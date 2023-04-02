The Toronto Raptors (38-39) will attempt to end a five-game road losing streak when they square off against the Charlotte Hornets (26-52) on April 2, 2023 at Spectrum Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Raptors.

Raptors vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports

Raptors Stats Insights

This season, the Raptors have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is two% lower than the 47.7% of shots the Hornets' opponents have made.

Toronto is 20-9 when it shoots better than 47.7% from the field.

The Raptors are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank eighth.

The Raptors average 112.9 points per game, just 4.5 fewer points than the 117.4 the Hornets allow.

Toronto has a 17-5 record when scoring more than 117.4 points.

Raptors Home & Away Comparison

The Raptors are scoring 114.2 points per game this season at home, which is 2.8 more points than they're averaging in away games (111.4).

When playing at home, Toronto is giving up 3.8 fewer points per game (109.9) than in away games (113.7).

When it comes to three-pointers, the Raptors have fared worse when playing at home this year, averaging 10.7 threes per game with a 33.6% three-point percentage, compared to 10.9 per game and a 33.8% percentage when playing on the road.

Raptors Injuries