Sunday's 1:00 PM ET game between the Toronto Raptors (38-39) and the Charlotte Hornets (26-52) at Spectrum Center features the Raptors' Pascal Siakam and the Hornets' P.J. Washington as players to watch.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Hornets

Game Day: Sunday, April 2

Sunday, April 2 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Raptors' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Raptors lost to the 76ers on Friday, 117-110. Their high scorer was Scottie Barnes with 29 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Scottie Barnes 29 9 8 4 1 0 Fred VanVleet 19 5 6 1 0 3 OG Anunoby 17 3 3 1 1 3

Raptors Players to Watch

Siakam posts a team-high 24.1 points per contest. He is also posting 7.8 rebounds and 6 assists, shooting 47.4% from the field and 32.8% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Fred VanVleet is tops on the Raptors at 7 assists per game, while also posting 4.2 rebounds and 19.7 points.

Barnes posts 15.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jakob Poeltl paces the Raptors at 9.2 rebounds per game, while also posting 2.8 assists and 12.7 points.

OG Anunoby puts up 16.9 points, 5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.9 steals (first in NBA) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Pascal Siakam 21.1 8.7 5.7 0.5 0.3 1.1 Fred VanVleet 21.9 3.6 7.5 2.3 0.3 3.5 Jakob Poeltl 13.4 10.1 2.1 0.9 1.1 0 OG Anunoby 20.1 3.8 1.9 1.7 0.7 3.2 Scottie Barnes 14.8 5.1 4.7 1.4 0.2 0.2

