The Toronto Raptors, with Scottie Barnes, hit the court versus the Charlotte Hornets at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Barnes totaled 29 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals in his last game, which ended in a 117-110 loss versus the 76ers.

With prop bets available for Barnes, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Scottie Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 15.7 18.0 Rebounds 6.5 6.9 6.5 Assists 4.5 4.9 5.3 PRA 28.5 27.5 29.8 PR 24.5 22.6 24.5 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.4



Scottie Barnes Insights vs. the Hornets

Barnes has taken 13.4 shots per game this season and made 6.2 per game, which account for 13.7% and 13.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 7.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.8 per game.

Barnes' opponents, the Hornets, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Raptors average 100.7 per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Hornets are 22nd in the NBA, allowing 117.4 points per game.

On the glass, the Hornets are 29th in the league, giving up 46.3 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Hornets have conceded 25.8 per contest, 18th in the league.

Allowing 12.4 made 3-pointers per contest, the Hornets are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Scottie Barnes vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/12/2023 34 21 7 9 0 2 0 1/10/2023 31 7 5 7 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.