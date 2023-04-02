Having dropped four in a row, the Columbus Blue Jackets welcome in the Ottawa Senators on Sunday, starting at 6:00 PM ET.

You can follow the action on ESPN+, BSOH, TSN5, and RDS as the Senators square off against the Blue Jackets.

Senators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, TSN5, and RDS

ESPN+, BSOH, TSN5, and RDS Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Senators vs. Blue Jackets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/4/2023 Senators Blue Jackets 5-2 OTT 1/3/2023 Senators Blue Jackets 4-0 OTT

Senators Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Senators are conceding 246 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 18th in NHL play.

The Senators' 239 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 19th in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Senators have gone 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Senators have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that time.

Senators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Tim Stützle 72 37 47 84 57 56 41.7% Brady Tkachuk 76 34 44 78 50 29 47.9% Claude Giroux 76 29 42 71 31 50 58.4% Alex DeBrincat 76 25 36 61 37 44 55.6% Drake Batherson 76 21 37 58 37 36 36.1%

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets give up 4.0 goals per game (299 in total), 31st in the NHL.

With 198 goals (2.6 per game), the Blue Jackets have the NHL's 30th-ranked offense.

In the last 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.

Defensively, the Blue Jackets have given up 53 goals (5.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 30 goals during that time.

Blue Jackets Key Players