How to Watch the Senators vs. Blue Jackets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Having dropped four in a row, the Columbus Blue Jackets welcome in the Ottawa Senators on Sunday, starting at 6:00 PM ET.
You can follow the action on ESPN+, BSOH, TSN5, and RDS as the Senators square off against the Blue Jackets.
Senators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, TSN5, and RDS
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
Senators vs. Blue Jackets Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/4/2023
|Senators
|Blue Jackets
|5-2 OTT
|1/3/2023
|Senators
|Blue Jackets
|4-0 OTT
Senators Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Senators are conceding 246 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 18th in NHL play.
- The Senators' 239 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 19th in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Senators have gone 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Senators have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that time.
Senators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tim Stützle
|72
|37
|47
|84
|57
|56
|41.7%
|Brady Tkachuk
|76
|34
|44
|78
|50
|29
|47.9%
|Claude Giroux
|76
|29
|42
|71
|31
|50
|58.4%
|Alex DeBrincat
|76
|25
|36
|61
|37
|44
|55.6%
|Drake Batherson
|76
|21
|37
|58
|37
|36
|36.1%
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets give up 4.0 goals per game (299 in total), 31st in the NHL.
- With 198 goals (2.6 per game), the Blue Jackets have the NHL's 30th-ranked offense.
- In the last 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.
- Defensively, the Blue Jackets have given up 53 goals (5.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 30 goals during that time.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Johnny Gaudreau
|73
|19
|50
|69
|45
|45
|-
|Patrik Laine
|55
|22
|30
|52
|40
|24
|35%
|Boone Jenner
|64
|25
|19
|44
|24
|26
|54.9%
|Jack Roslovic
|71
|10
|33
|43
|43
|29
|45.1%
|Kent Johnson
|72
|15
|22
|37
|33
|23
|29.2%
