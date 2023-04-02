The Columbus Blue Jackets (23-44-8) will aim to stop a four-game losing streak when they face the Ottawa Senators (37-34-5) at home on Sunday, April 2 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, TSN5, and RDS.

In the past 10 contests, the Senators have gone 4-5-1 while scoring 34 goals against 32 goals given up. On 33 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored 11 goals (33.3%).

As hockey action continues, prepare for the contest by checking out which team we project to pick up the victory in Sunday's game.

Senators vs. Blue Jackets Predictions for Sunday

Our projection model for this contest predicts a final score of Senators 4, Blue Jackets 3.

Moneyline Pick: Senators (-180)

Senators (-180) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Senators (-0.7)

Senators Splits and Trends

The Senators are 8-5-13 in overtime matchups as part of a 37-34-5 overall record.

Ottawa has 28 points (12-7-4) in the 23 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the 13 games this season the Senators registered only one goal, they lost every time.

Ottawa has finished 4-7-1 in the 12 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering nine points).

The Senators have scored more than two goals in 46 games (33-9-4, 70 points).

In the 27 games when Ottawa has scored a lone power-play goal, it has a 15-9-3 record (33 points).

When it has outshot its opponent, Ottawa is 25-17-1 (51 points).

The Senators have been outshot by opponents 32 times, and went 12-16-4 (28 points).

Senators Rank Senators AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 19th 3.14 Goals Scored 2.64 30th 18th 3.24 Goals Allowed 3.99 31st 7th 33.3 Shots 29.6 25th 19th 31.5 Shots Allowed 35.4 31st 6th 24.6% Power Play % 18% 27th 8th 81.8% Penalty Kill % 75.6% 22nd

Senators vs. Blue Jackets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, TSN5, and RDS

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, TSN5, and RDS

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

